West Bengal Police Officer Jumps Into Damodar River, Saves 3-Year-Old Girl During Chhath Puja In Bankura |

A police officer in West Bengal displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind after a three-year-old girl accidentally fell into the Damodar River during Chhath Puja celebrations in Bankura district. Sub-Inspector Akash Patra, who was on duty at the riverbank, immediately jumped into the water and rescued the child, preventing what could have been a tragic accident.

The West Bengal Police department shared details of the incident on social media, applauding the officer for his swift response and selfless act. The post began with a message of appreciation: “Well done, Akash!”

How Did The Three-Year-Old Girl Fall Into The Damodar River?

According to the police department's account, the incident occurred last Monday near a ghat in the Mejia police station area of Bankura district, where devotees had gathered to celebrate Chhath Puja.

The toddler, identified as Prinsika Kumari, had accompanied her father, Prince Kumar, and other family members to the riverbank. The family, residents of Girjapara, were participating in the festivities when the little girl accidentally slipped into the river.

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With devotees occupied with the religious rituals and the ghat crowded with people, the child's fall initially went unnoticed.

“While everyone was busy with the rituals, a momentary lapse in vigilance led to little Prinsika suddenly falling into the water, out of everyone's sight,” the police department stated in its post.

Sub-Inspector Akash Patra Jumps Into River To Rescue Toddler

The situation soon turned chaotic when people realised that the child had fallen into the water. Hearing cries and screams from the gathering, Sub-Inspector Akash Patra, who had been deployed for security arrangements at the spot, rushed towards the river.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the officer did not wait for additional assistance. He plunged into the Damodar River and searched for the child underwater.

“Without wasting a moment, Akash jumped into the river. Without a thought for his own life, he went deep into the water,” the police department wrote.

His timely intervention helped him locate Prinsika and bring her safely back to the riverbank. The toddler was rescued unharmed, bringing relief to her family and the people gathered at the ghat.

West Bengal Police Praises Officer's Courage

Sharing the rescue account on X, West Bengal Police commended Patra for his bravery and commitment to duty. The post also received appreciation from social media users, who praised the officer for prioritising the child's life and responding without hesitation.

Several users thanked him for his courage, while others highlighted how his quick action prevented a religious gathering from turning into a tragedy.

The department concluded its account with a tribute to the officer's efforts: “He rescued little Prinsika unharmed.”

Patra's actions have since become a reminder of how presence of mind and timely intervention can make a life-saving difference during an emergency.