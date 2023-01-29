e-Paper Get App
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
West Bengal: Police deny permission to CPI (M) rally for ISF | ANI
Kolkata: The West Bengal police on Saturday denied permission to CPI (M) to hold a rally in favour of Indian Secular Front (ISF) at South 24 Parganas Bhangar area.

Officials: Permission to rally might create law & order problems

According to a senior police officer, the situation of Bhangar is ‘normal’ and permission to any rally or public demonstration might create law and order problems for which they didn’t permit the CPI (M) to hold the rally.

On last Saturday the ISF leaders and supporters had a clash with TMC leader Arabul Islam and his supporters at Bhangar. While ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui was addressing a rally in Kolkata to mark party’s foundation day, the Esplanade area in Kolkata turned into a battlefield after ISF leaders and police clashed during the programme. The police later arrested Naushad along with 17 ISF workers. After producing them before a court on Monday, the ISF leaders were sent to police custody till February 1.

The Furfura Sharif Peerzaadas on January 24 warned of blocking Kolkata if the arrested ISF MLA is not released.

The Peerzaadas on last Tuesday visited the police headquarter in Lalbazar in Kolkata and were initially denied permission to meet Naushad but later police allowed three Peerzaadas to meet Naushad.

