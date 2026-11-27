A two-day manhunt for a wanted criminal in West Bengal's Asansol ended with his arrest on Friday, November 27, after a fresh exchange of fire with police. Videos of the dramatic chase, in which officers are seen pursuing Pratap Das before apprehending him, have surfaced online.

Das, who is wanted in several cases, including alleged cyber fraud, robbery, illegal arms dealing and drug peddling, was arrested during a morning operation in the Ismail locality under the Hirapur police station limits in Paschim Bardhaman district, police sources said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the now-viral video, arrested accused Pratap Das is seen being dragged by police personnel after he was shot in the leg during a search operation in the Ismail area, under the jurisdiction of Hirapur Police Station.

Accused Allegedly Opened Fire During Earlier Arrest Bid

However, he allegedly opened fire at the police team and managed to escape, prompting a search operation. No police personnel were reported injured in the incident.

Fresh Exchange Of Fire In Ismail Area

Following a tip-off about his whereabouts, police tracked Das to a house in the Ismail area on Friday and surrounded the locality before launching an operation to apprehend him.

During the raid, Das allegedly opened fire again, following which police retaliated. He was eventually arrested after officers chased him down. The accused sustained injuries and was taken for medical treatment. His condition and the circumstances surrounding the injuries have not been detailed in the initial reports.

Read Also West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC Government For Not Upgrading Police Force

Wanted In Multiple Criminal Cases

Das is wanted in connection with several cases, including cyber fraud, robbery, illegal firearms dealing and drug peddling. Local residents have also alleged his involvement in other illegal activities, including iron trafficking.

Reports indicate that he had recently been released on bail. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the details of his alleged criminal activities and examine the circumstances of both shootouts.