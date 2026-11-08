West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC Government For Not Upgrading Police Force

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | FPJ

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday had blamed the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for alleged shortcomings in state police force.

While addressing an event at the Kolkata police headquarters at Lalbazar, Adhikari handed over appointment letters to 309 newly recruited police personnel.

“West Bengal is lacking infrastructure, professionalism and training in the police force. The police have no financial security. If the previous government had upgraded the police force, then the present dispensation would not have faced any problem,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that several programmes have been decided to give proper training to the police force.

“Around 4,000 male constables and over 6,000 women police will be recruited in the state police forces soon,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Adhikari in a different programme had praised the ABVP workers for their campaign against alleged anti-national activities at Presidency and Jadavpur Universities.

“Last year former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed police to take away Kali idol in a prison van and this year on the day of Mahalaya she was in Delhi police van. This is the power of ‘Sanatanis’. Wherever needed spray bleaching powder to keep away the cockroaches and bedbugs,” added Adhikari.



