Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of 'Hooliganism' After Clash Outside Abhishek’s Home | ANI

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had protested over an alleged attack on her nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in south Kolkata since the wee hours of Saturday.

While protesting, Mamata said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is purposely targeting the political opponents.

“If you all want you can bulldoze our bodies. There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning. They call them ‘Sanatani’ and they are trying to disrupt Kali puja at my residence. We are there with the INDIA bloc for which the BJP is doing all this,” said Mamata.

Notably, TMC supporters have reportedly gathered outside Abhishek’s residence to wish him on his birthday when an alleged clash broke out both during the wee hours and also during the afternoon.

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Mamata also alleged that police personnel had blocked the lane leading to her residence and imposed Section 163 of BNS.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Achhe Din’, Mamata asked if heckling three times MP means ‘good days’.

“Police are working at the behest of the BJP. I know their limits. They have smashed ‘sankha-pola’ of women during the clash. I will move to the Supreme Court over ‘lawlessness’ in the state. I will ask my party workers not to get provoked,” further mentioned the former Chief Minister.