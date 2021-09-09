West Bengal: Police, BJP scuffle during cremation process of deceased party cadre Abhijit Sarkar

Kolkata: Police and BJP scuffle over the body of deceased BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar during the cremation process.

Following the verdict of the High Court the mortal remains of BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar who was killed in post-poll violence on May 2 was handed over to his family.

Earlier this day while the process was on, the family members of Abhijit were asked to wait for eight hours and Abhijit’s elder brother Biswajit claimed that the police wanted to ‘vanish the body to remove the prove’.

Later a BJP worker Debdutta Majhi was seen getting into a scuffle and even slapped a police officer to get the body of Abhijit Sarkar.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh supporting the move said that Debdutta has done the right thing.

“The state government should be slapped for creating unnecessary confusion while handing over the body. If anyone tries to even touch any BJP worker and leader then it will be worse for them,” said Ghosh.

Later while the body was taken for cremation police at two places tried to stop the procession which again erupted tussle between the police and BJP workers. Then the procession route was changed before it was finally cremated in the evening.

TMC MLA Arup Roy said that anyone misbehaving with police while they are on duty can even lead to arrest of the person.

“The BJP leader and Dilip Ghosh as well should be arrested for provoking violence in West Bengal,” said Arup.

It can be recalled that since four months the mortal remains of Abhijit was in the morgue for which the body couldn’t be identified and after the DNA test was done with his elder brother the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday order the hospital authorities to hand over the body to Abhijit’s family members.

