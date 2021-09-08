West Bengal: Bomb hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence

Kolkata: Bomb was hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house by the alleged TMC goons on the wee hours of Wednesday.

The BJP MP claimed that an IPS has been assigned by the TMC government to kill him.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Arjun said that he is not worried about his own security but is more concerned about the security of common people.

“I would urge the required place to take away all my protection as I can even die to protect the people. Nobody is safe in West Bengal under TMC rule,” said Arjun.

Notably, post this crude bomb incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs had written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to provide security to 61 BJP leaders including Arjun Singh and Mithun Chakraborty.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that after Arjun was selected as the observer of Bhabanipur constituency the TMC out of fear had attacked Arjun Singh in his residence.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed state police for alleged deterioration of the law and order in West Bengal.

“Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial,” read Dhankhar’s tweet.

Meanwhile, BJP Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar was also heckled at Nadia’s Shantipur after he visited the place by TMC workers.

Jagannath said he would raise this issue with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

