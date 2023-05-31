West Bengal: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit state in June as part of 9-year celebration of govt in centre

West Bengal, Mar 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi address during an election rally, in Bankura on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | ANI Photo

Kolkata: In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda are scheduled to visit West Bengal as part of the commemoration of the nine years of the Modi government.

Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar announced to the media that out of the 51 rallies taking place across the country, the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and party national chief will address three rallies specifically in Bengal.

Majumdar stated, "The state has been divided into three regions: North Bengal, Middle Bengal, and South Bengal. While the dates are yet to be finalized, they will address three rallies in these regions."

The political arena, usually dominated by verbal clashes, has now transformed into a battleground as the Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections loom ahead next year. While Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee has already initiated his party's extensive two-month public engagement program, the saffron camp is gearing up to hold 1000 rallies across all their mandals. Within the next four weeks alone, they have planned 294 rallies as part of their campaign strategy.

"During the program, we have planned 294 rallies across all the Assembly constituencies in June. We are delighted to announce that several esteemed leaders, including Sarbananda Sonowal, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Asha Lakra, Sameer Oraon, Amit Malviya, Mangal Pandey, and many others, will also be visiting the state," added the BJP Bengal president.

Majumdar also highlighted a significant part of their program called 'Vikas Teerth,' where they will showcase the achievements and development initiatives undertaken by the Modi government over the past nine years.

"Meetings with intellectuals across all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held, and we will also engage in discussions with key voters. By the end of June, we will personally visit people's homes, equipped with documents and evidence to demonstrate the significant work accomplished by the central government for the betterment of the people over the last nine years," Majumdar explained.