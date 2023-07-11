West Bengal Panchayat Polls Result Live Updates: Tension Escalates In North 24 Parganas, Clashes Break Out Between Police and Party Workers

'Diamond Harbour Model' In Full Swing On Counting Day, Says Suvendu Adhikari; Tweets Video

"The "Diamond Harbour Model" is in full swing on the Counting Day also. TMC goons are making the last desperate attempt to steal the Elections by obstructing the Counting Agents & Candidates of @BJP4Bengal and other opposition political parties from entering the Counting Hall. They are being restricted from going towards the venue from 1-2 kms afar. Bombs are being hurled to intimidate the Counting Agents. They are being mercilessly beaten up, even kidnapped."

"The Counting Agents & Candidates couldn't enter :- # Fakir Chand College in Diamond Harbour # Keshpur College # Counting Centres at Galsi, Katwa, Amta, Bagnan, Barabani, Kirnahar and several other places. The State Election Commission must halt the Counting Process and ensure that all the Opposition Counting Agents & Candidates are able to reach the Counting Centres unobstructed. Only when they reach the venue, then only the Counting Process should begin," wrote Suvendhu Adhikari on Twitter and shared images on the micro-blogging site.