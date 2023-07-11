West Bengal Panchayat Polls Result Live Updates: Tension Escalates In North 24 Parganas, Clashes Break Out Between Police and Party Workers

Tension Escalates In North 24 Parganas, Clashes Break Out Between Police and Party Workers
On the day of counting, tensions escalates in North 24 Parganas as clashes break out between Police and party workers. The police had to carry out lathi charge, according to updates. TMC is leading from North Parganas.
North 24 Parganas Gram Panchayat:
TMC: 963
BJP: 29
LEFT: 9
TMC leading in Nadia
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leading in 63 out of the 185 panchayat seats in Nadia.
'Diamond Harbour Model' In Full Swing On Counting Day, Says Suvendu Adhikari; Tweets Video
"The "Diamond Harbour Model" is in full swing on the Counting Day also. TMC goons are making the last desperate attempt to steal the Elections by obstructing the Counting Agents & Candidates of @BJP4Bengal and other opposition political parties from entering the Counting Hall. They are being restricted from going towards the venue from 1-2 kms afar. Bombs are being hurled to intimidate the Counting Agents. They are being mercilessly beaten up, even kidnapped."
"The Counting Agents & Candidates couldn't enter :- # Fakir Chand College in Diamond Harbour # Keshpur College # Counting Centres at Galsi, Katwa, Amta, Bagnan, Barabani, Kirnahar and several other places. The State Election Commission must halt the Counting Process and ensure that all the Opposition Counting Agents & Candidates are able to reach the Counting Centres unobstructed. Only when they reach the venue, then only the Counting Process should begin," wrote Suvendhu Adhikari on Twitter and shared images on the micro-blogging site.
TMC leading on 350 seats, BJP ahead on 3 places
According to initial trends, the TMC is leading on 350 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 3 seats. Left is leading on five seats and Congress on one seat in the state.
BJP general secretary Agnimitra Paul sitting outside counting centre, says 'TMC will attack here by afternoon'
West Bengal BJP MLA and general secretary Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday said: "People were murdered in this Panchayat election and our CM & 'Bhaipo' who made tall claims that this will be a peaceful election have not made any statement. There was firing & bombing in my constituency, there was bogus voting. So, we have no expectations with this election...There are inputs of BJP counting agents not being allowed at a few counting centres...I am sitting here & I have received information that they will attack here by this afternoon..."
Security personnel open lathi in Howrah
Security personnel open lathi charge to disperse a large number of people who gathered outside a polling station in Howrah. They were reportedly attempting to enter the counting centre. Counting of votes of Panchayat election is taking place in the state today.
'Protect Democracy In WB & Deploy Central Forces', BJP MP Saumitra Khan Writes To SEC
"As we seen how violence took place in Our West Bengal during Panchayat elections. How TMC workers create drama and atrocities during the polls. I want to kindly request you to please protect our democracy in WB and deploy Central Force Personal for the Fair Counting process," wrote Saumitra Khan of BJP in a letter to Election Commissioner and Director of Police.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to State Election Commission
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to State Election Commission requesting to ensure impartial and free & fair counting of votes in the presence of central forces, for Panchayat Elections; the safety of all candidates and agents need to be ensured.
Counting Underway Amid Tight Security
The counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat polls to nearly 74,000 seats in West Bengal began on Tuesday morning amid tight security, officials said.
There are around 339 counting venues spread across 22 districts.
"The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled. We are hopeful that a trend will be available by the end of the day," an SEC official said.
