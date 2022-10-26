West Bengal: One more arrested in Sanmarg ponzi scam, given three-day CBI custody

Representative Image | PTI

Kolkata: The CBI on Wednesday arrested one Sanjay Singh over his alleged connection with the Sanmarg Welfare Association chit fund scam. The CBI had arrested Singh citing 'non-cooperation on his part.

It may be noted that Sanjay Singh is said to be a close aide of Halisahar Municipal Corporation Chairman Raju Sahani. Sahani was arrested by the central agency on September 2 over the same scam.

According to CBI sources, Singh, after being quizzed for over 10 hours at the CGO complex, was arrested due to inconsistencies in his statements.

The central agency sources also claimed that there was evidence t suggest that the proceeds of the chit fund were invested in different businesses run by Singh.

The CBI sources also confirmed that Singh went to Bangkok, along with Sahani, with the chit fund money.

After being presented before a special CBI court at Asansol on Wednesday where the central agency demanded custody of Singh, the court had granted the CBI three day custody of Singh for further investigation.

Earlier, when the central sleuths had arrested Raju Sahani last month, they had recovered at least Rs 80 lakh in cash, as well as ownership documents of properties worth over Rs 2 crore.