Ponzi Scam: Arrested TMC leader Raju Sahani remanded to 7-Day CBI custody

TMC leader & Halisahar Municipality Chairman Raju Sahani, who was arrested by CBI in a chit fund case was remanded to a 7-day CBI custody on Saturday | Photo: ANI

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Halisahar Municipal Corporation Chairman Raju Sahani who was arrested on Friday by CBI over a 'Ponzi Scam' has been sent to seven days CBI custody on Saturday.

After being produced before the CBI special court, he was sent to CBI custody for seven days and his next production is on September 8.

However, after the hearing, Sahani said that soon people will come to know that he is ‘not’ involved in the scam.

The CBI on Friday, while probing a ponzi scam, had recovered at least Rs 80 lakh and an unlicensed firearm from Sahani’s premises.

According to CBI sources, the central agency sleuths will quiz Sahani about the sources of the money recovered from his house.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee quizzed:

At the time when Sahani was arrested by the CBI, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee was quizzed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his alleged involvement in the coal pilferage scam.

The TMC MP today appeared before ED here in connection with the probe into the coal smuggling case. He was questioned for about 8 hours.

However, after the quizzing, Banerjee launched an attack on the Centre saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs has been involved in various scams that have taken place.

In the coal pilferage scam and cross-border cattle smuggling scam, both the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are involved, the TMC leader alleged.

Claiming the charges by the TMC MP untruthful, the BJP protested in Halisahar, North 24 Parganas district, on Saturday against the alleged corruption charges by the TMC leader. Bengal BJP co-in charge Amit Malviya taking to Twitter slammed the TMC leader and their ‘unaccounted’ money recovered.

Meanwhile, another suspended TMC leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee is in judicial custody over the alleged 'teachers recruitment scam' while Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal is also in judicial custody over his alleged involvement in the 'cattle smuggling scam'.