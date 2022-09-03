Mumbai : 3 MNS workers, who were arrested for assaulting an elderly woman, got bail 

The MNS workers were held as the video of assaulting an elderly women went viral. | ANI

Mumbai: Three MNS workers, Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle, and Sandeep Lad, who were arrested for assaulting a woman in Mumbai, got bail from Shivdi Court. They were arrested after a video in which an elderly woman was assaulted by them went viral on social media.

In a shocking incident, a man was seen pushing and hitting a woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area. The incident came to light when a video went viral on August 28. The brawl began over erecting bamboo poles in front of the woman's shop without her consent.

Later, the MNS workers were arrested on Thursday and police registered a case under sections 323,337, 506, and 504,509 of IPC criminal section 7. Prakash Devi, the victim, told the media, "They slapped me and hit me. Yes, I did (on being asked if she had gotten a case filed). Police are probing. They wanted to install a banner outside my shop, I declined and told them to install it somewhere else, so they hit me... no woman should go through this. "

"A non-cognizable offence was lodged at Nagpada police station," said Mumbai Police. Both the man and the woman can be seen hurling abuse at each other while the locals and passers-by watch the tussle.



Nagpada Police on Friday granted bail to three MNS workers, who were arrested after a video went viral on social media, in which an elderly woman was assaulted.

All three arrested accused were granted bail on a surety of Rs 15,000 by Shivdi Metropolitan Magistrate Court.