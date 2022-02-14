West Bengal: Non-BJP CMs to meet soon over Governors' 'misuse of power', says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she had called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Telangana CM KCR over the activities of the Governor in non BJP ruled states.

“The non BJP CMs will meet to discuss ways against the undemocratic works done by the Governor’s in the non BJP states. The federal structure in the country is completely demolished. All regional parties are united and will beat the devious BJP,” said Mamata.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin taking to Twitter said, “Beloved Didi @MamataOfficial telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. She suggested a meeting of Opposition CMs.”

Speaking about the UP elections, Mamata said that TMC didn’t contest in the Assembly polls in UP as she didn’t want Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav to ‘weaken’.

“I am supporting SP and do not want Akhilesh to weaken. I can predict that in the first phase of the UP election SP will win at least 37 seats. I will again campaign for SP at Varanasi on March 3,” said the TMC supremo.

Taking potshots at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comment that ‘there is violence in Bengal’, Mamata claimed that Yogi is afraid of TMC for which he is maligning the West Bengal government.

“In the name of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, the BJP government believes in Beti hatao. They are afraid of us as in the country unemployment has taken a serious toll but in Bengal there is less unemployment. Instead of sacrificing, Yogi believes in enjoying earthly pleasure,” alleged the Bengal Chief Minister.

Talking about the Goa election, Mamata said that the TMC will open ‘innings’ in this year's Assembly election.

“Every TMC worker had given their best in Goa. Within three to four months TMC has become powerful in Goa as every household knows about TMC now. We are gaining more power and soon will become successful,” further claimed the TMC supremo.

