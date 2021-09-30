West Bengal: Night curfew lifted during Durga Puja, lockdown-like curbs extended till October 30

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till October 30. However, due to the upcoming festivities the government has decided to lift the night curfew from October 10-20.

The government advisory read that maintaining protocols is compulsory even during the festivities.

“Wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining distance is compulsory failing which the person will be punished under Disaster Management Act, 2005,” read the circular.

It can be recalled while meeting with the Durga Puja Committees, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that in keeping with the Covid situation in the state she will decide on lifting of the night curfew during the festivities.

Notably, the mention of running local trains was not mentioned in the notice.

According to Raghunath Mishra, Medical Superintendent of SSKM hospital, people going pandal hopping during Durga Puja should be extra cautious and should not make large gatherings.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:58 PM IST