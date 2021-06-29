West Bengal: NHRC team attacked during visit to probe post-poll violence

On Monday, a committee set up by the NHRC decided that it will interact with stakeholders over alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence in West Bengal also on Tuesday, making it a three-day affair, as a large number of people have turned up to register their case, an official said.

The committee was set up by the chairperson of the NHRC on a direction by the Calcutta High Court to look into allegations of human rights violations during post-poll violence in the state.

The panel and several teams of the NHRC have been touring various places of West Bengal and inquiring into the veracity of the allegations, according to an NHRC official.

A five-judge bench of the high court had on June 18 directed the chairperson of NHRC to constitute a committee to examine all cases about alleged human rights violations in incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The bench, hearing a bunch of PILs alleging post-poll violence in the state, had directed that the committee will examine all the cases, the complaints of which have already been received by the NHRC or which may be received, and "may be by visiting the affected areas" submit a report before it about the present situation.

The panel would also suggest steps to be taken so that the alleged victims can peacefully live in their houses and carry on with their occupation or business to earn their livelihood, the bench had directed.

The five-judge bench had on June 21 dismissed a prayer of the West Bengal government for recalling the order passed in respect of the PILs alleging displacement of people from their residences, physical assault, destruction of property and ransacking of places of business owing to post-poll violence.

(With PTI inputs)