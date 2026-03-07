West Bengal News: ‘Will Topple Delhi Government If Pressurised,’ Says CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses party workers during a protest, criticising the BJP-led central government and warning of a nationwide campaign after the Bengal elections | PTI

Kolkata, March 7: West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday said that if she is pressurised then she will go and topple the Delhi government.

“The central government has no absolute majority. They are depending on Chandrababu Naidu. After the Bengal election, we will roam across the country, especially BJP-ruled states, and will inform everyone about the real face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I will not allow anyone to divide Bengal. I know the central government won’t last till 2029,” said Mamata.

Mamata questions change of governor

Expressing concern over the sudden change of Governor CV Ananda Bose, Mamata mentioned that she has news that Bose was ‘threatened’ by the saffron camp.

“Just what happened to Jagdeep Dhankhar? Despite working at the behest of the BJP, he was told to resign and was made the Vice President but again suddenly he had to resign from that post. CV Ananda Bose was threatened by the BJP. The remaining reasons I will not say. Why was this change done ahead of the election? Why is the Governor of Tamil Nadu being sent to Bengal,” questioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Call for protest over LPG price hike

Speaking on the second day of the sit-in demonstration, Mamata urged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) women’s wing to organise a peaceful protest rally over the LPG price hike.

“I will urge everyone to hit the streets carrying utensils. If needed wear black clothes and I will wear white. Why didn’t they (BJP) plan everything earlier? They (BJP) are forcibly increasing the price,” further added Mamata.

Allegations over voter list deletions

Speaking about SIR, Mamata said that many genuine voters’ names got forcibly deleted.

“Impose President’s rule then it will be good for me. I will take rest for sometime and then start working again. The Election Commission has seen that so many people have died due to SIR but even then, he didn’t have sympathy. Several women’s names were deleted. But Bengal will fight back. Tribals, Matuas and Santhalis all are deprived and their names are deleted from the electoral list. Those whose names are still there in the list, remember next is NRC,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.

TMC backs no-confidence motion

Meanwhile, the TMC had decided to support the no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, the saffron camp refused to give any importance to what the Chief Minister had claimed.