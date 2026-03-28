West Bengal News: Polling Staffer Beaten After Protesting Mamata Banerjee Advertisement During Election Training Session | VIDEO

Polling Staffer Beaten After Protesting Mamata Banerjee Advertisement During Election Training Session |

Kolkata: Serious concern started after a polling staffer was allegedly attacked during training session at Ranaghat’s Debnath Boys Institute, where election officials and teachers were undergoing mandatory training.

Saikat Chattopadhyay, who was allegedly beaten after he and his few colleagues protested as the training session began with an advertisement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee displayed on the large screen.

Talking to the media, Chattopadhyay said that this advertisement was a direct violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“Several people associated with the BDO office threw me on the ground and beat me just because we protested regarding the advertisement. They even threatened that they will slap false cases against me for this protest. I am feeling helpless,” said Chattopadhyay.

🚨 SHOCKING: A govt employee at Ranaghat training center objected to illegal Mamata Banerjee ads being shown — a clear MCC violation.



Result? TMC goons beat him mercilessly. With BDO's instigation.



His name: Saikat Chatterjee.@ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal — yeh kaisi "free and… pic.twitter.com/QUpn9cktQ1 — Dipak (@Rohit51388267) March 27, 2026

The BDO, however, had denied the charges.

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This incident sparked political debate as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP of Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar stated that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is spreading ‘terror’ ahead of the polls.

“Officials like OCs and BDOs are acting as ‘agents of the TMC.’ Ahead of the election the ruling party is creating tension in the state,” mentioned Sarkar.

TMC however, mentioned that the official who is allegedly heckled is associated with BJP and is spreading ‘lies’.