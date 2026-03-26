BJP, TMC Hold Ram Navami Rallies Across Bengal Under Heavy Security Deployment | VIDEO

ANI

Kolkata: Ram Navami rallies were taken out across the state by both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday.

At some places people were seen carrying weapons during the Ram Navami rally.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wearing ‘gerua’ clothes led a rally in Bhabanipur constituency where he is contesting against TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Urging people to bring ‘Ram Rajya’ in West Bengal, Adhikari said, “We want jobs in hand, food in the belly, roof over the head, good governance, and protection for women.”

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Other BJP candidates were also seen taking part in the Ram Navami rallies at their respective constituencies.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said, “Bengal belongs to Ram and Ram and Rahim exist together in this state.”

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TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra were also seen taking part in Ram Navami procession where they are the candidates of the ruling party.

Offerings to Lord Ram were also seen at Calcutta University and Jadavpur University.

Police and central forces have been deployed in large numbers across the state to deal with any untoward issues.