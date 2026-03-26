West Bengal News: Political Storm Erupts Over Potato Farmers’ Deaths, BJP Attacks TMC Government

Political Storm Erupts Over Potato Farmers’ Deaths, BJP Attacks TMC Government | ANI

Kolkata: At a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her election campaign is claiming that the administration will pay for the losses faced due to rains while growing potatoes, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held Trinamool Congress (TMC) responsible for alleged death of five farmers after the state administration had abandoned the potato growers.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that the state government is not providing any financial support to the farmers.

“It is the duty of the state government to help the farmers and give assistance so that their produce gets sold and the state government only fixes a minimum support price for the farmers. We have heard that the state government is telling the cold storage owners to buy the potatoes at a higher price than the market. Since February five farmers had committed suicide across the state,” said Bhattacharya.

Notably, during the election campaign at North Bengal, Mamata was heard saying that the state government will give assistance to those farmers who have faced losses due to untimely rain.

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“I know it is continuously raining in Siliguri and several potato farmers have incurred losses. They should not worry as the state government will help them,” Mamata said in North Bengal.

The BJP state president also claimed that under the present state government the agriculture sector is facing several challenges.