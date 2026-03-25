TMC Seeks Removal Of Bhabanipur Returning Officer Citing Bias And Conflict Concerns

TMC leader Derek O'Brien | Twitter

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday had given a written complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the appointment of Surajit Roy as the returning officer (RO) in Bhabanipur constituency.

TMC alleged that Roy is ‘close’ to Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhabanipur candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Notably, on Tuesday before leaving for North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without taking any name, had also complained of Roy being ‘close’ to a ‘traitor’.

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner by TMC Rajya Sabha MP MP Derek O’Brien it was mentioned that Roy used to work as BDO in Nandigram and is ‘close’ to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

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“The role of a Returning Officer is central to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. Any reasonable apprehension of bias, conflict of interest, or lack of independence in such an office undermines public confidence in the electoral process and runs contrary to the mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution of India, which vests the Election Commission of India with the responsibility of conducting elections in a fair, transparent and impartial manner,” read part of the letter.

In the letter the TMC Rajya Sabha MP also sought immediate removal of Roy as the returning officer for Bhabanipur.