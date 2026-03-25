 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Starts Election Campaign From North Bengal
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Starts Election Campaign From North Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched her poll campaign in North Bengal, a BJP stronghold, criticising the Centre and Election Commission. She alleged opposition nominations were being cancelled in Assam and urged TMC candidates to take lawyers. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari claimed his party would win at least 177 of 294 seats.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Starts Election Campaign From North Bengal | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched her election campaign on Wednesday at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s stronghold in North Bengal.

While addressing the gathering she had urged her party candidates to take lawyers along with them while filing nominations.

“I have heard that the opposition's nomination is getting cancelled in Assam, so I will request my party candidates to take lawyers along with them while filing nominations. I have also heard after SIR, the central government will implement NRC to snatch away citizenship. I do not have faith in the BJP and the Election Commission,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also criticised the rising price of LPG and petrol.

“TMC doesn’t make fake promises. We deliver what we promise. We care for the people of North Bengal and don’t give fake promises. TMC will remain in power again after this election and then I will go to Delhi to topple the government there. Some people are being beaten for eating fish and some for speaking Bengali. In the name of SIR several people have died, their souls are crying now,” further mentioned Mamata.

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Addressing an election campaign, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that this time the saffron camp will not get less than 177 out of 294 seats.

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