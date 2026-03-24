 West Bengal News: Patient Death Raises Serious Concerns Over Emergency Care At RG Kar Hospital
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HomeIndiaWest Bengal News: Patient Death Raises Serious Concerns Over Emergency Care At RG Kar Hospital

West Bengal News: Patient Death Raises Serious Concerns Over Emergency Care At RG Kar Hospital

A fresh allegation of medical negligence surfaced at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata after Biswajit Samanta died on Monday. His family claimed he was denied toilet access in the trauma unit and no assistance or stretcher was provided. He collapsed while walking outside and was declared dead, according to his son.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 01:41 AM IST
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RG Kar Hospital |

Kolkata: A fresh allegation of medical negligence once again surfaced in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A man identified as Biswajit Samanta was brought to the trauma care unit early on Monday morning at RG Kar with complaints of severe chest pain.

According to the family members of the deceased person, his treatment was started immediately but his condition started deteriorating when he wanted to use the toilet.

“The nurse said that there was no toilet on that floor and suggested that we should visit the ‘pay and use’ toilet outside the trauma care unit. Despite asking for assistance no one came for help and even a stretcher was not available. My father tried to walk and midway he fell down and lost consciousness. When he was taken to the emergency he was declared as dead,” said the deceased’s son.

Notably, three days back a person identified as Arup Banerjee who took his son for treatment at RG Kar hospital died due to malfunctioning of a lift.

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Senior doctor anonymously said that the doctors and nurses should have allowed the patient to use their toilet as they saw that the patient was critical.

The deceased’s wife complained that no police came forward to help them.

The opposition, however, had attacked the ruling party for the alleged deteriorating health infrastructure of the state.

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