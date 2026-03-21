 Assam Polls 2026: TMC Releases First List Of 17 Candidates; NPP Fields 3, Including Aminul Islam
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HomeIndiaAssam Polls 2026: TMC Releases First List Of 17 Candidates; NPP Fields 3, Including Aminul Islam

Assam Polls 2026: TMC Releases First List Of 17 Candidates; NPP Fields 3, Including Aminul Islam

The Trinamool Congress has released its first list of 17 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, with Dulu Ahmed among key names. The NPP has fielded three candidates, including Aminul Islam. Polling will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
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TMC releases a list of candidates contesting the Tripura Assembly by-election. | PTI

The Trinamool Congress announced the first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 126-member Assam assembly, with its state senior vice-president Dulu Ahmed among the key nominees.

The National People’s Party (NPP) also fielded candidates in three seats, including AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who had switched sides recently.

Aminul Islam To Contest From Mankachar

Islam will contest from his constituency Mankachar. The two other NPP candidates are Daniel Langthasa from Haflong and Ganseng B Sangma from Boko-Chaygaon.

TMC's Ahmed will fight from the Chamaria constituency.

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Other TMC Candidates Named

Other party candidates include Udangsri Narzary (Kokrajhar), Mominur Islam (Bilasipara), Kaushik Ranjan Das (Abhayapuri), Kalyani Kalita (Bajali), Rajan Chouhan (Goreswar), Hare Krishna Deka (Mangaldai), Faziur Rahman Laskar (Katigorah) and Shahajahan Laskar (Sonai).

Polling Date Announced

The Assam assembly polls will be held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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