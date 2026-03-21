Akhil Gogoi To Ajanta Neog, 109 File Nominations As Assam Poll Fight Widens

Akhil Gogoi | X|@AkhilGogoiAG |File image

Guwahati: The race for the Assam Assembly elections gathered momentum on Friday as 109 candidates filed their nomination papers across the state, with several prominent leaders from both the ruling alliance and the opposition stepping into the fray.

So far, 116 candidates filed 219 sets of nominations as of today.

Among the key opposition leaders filing nominations were Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Ripun Bora and Pranati Phukan.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia filed his nomination from the Nazira Assembly constituency at the District Commissioner’s office in Sivasagar. He was accompanied by Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, who joined him during the submission of papers.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Saikia dismissed speculation about joining the ruling party. He said the ideological differences between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party remain too wide for such a move, adding that his political beliefs are rooted in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, filed his nomination from the Khowang Assembly constituency at the District Commissioner’s office in Dibrugarh.

Several other opposition candidates also submitted their papers in Dibrugarh district. These included Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong Assembly constituency, Pranati Phukan from Naharkatia Assembly constituency, Dhruvajyoti Gogoi from Duliajan Assembly constituency, Pranjal Ghatowar from Chabua-Lahowal Assembly constituency, and Mainak Patra, the joint opposition candidate from Dibrugarh Assembly constituency.

They filed their nominations in the presence of Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Former MP Ripun Bora also entered the contest from the Barchalla Assembly constituency, filing his nomination at the District Commissioner’s office in Sonitpur.

Gaurav Gogoi urged voters to support candidates from the opposition alliance, saying the election offered people a chance to challenge what he described as the “corrupt leadership” of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP government. He also expressed confidence that the opposition would perform strongly in Sivasagar district.

Preparations are underway for another round of nominations scheduled for March 23. Several Congress candidates collected their official forms from Rajiv Bhawan, including Sunil Chetri from Naduar Assembly constituency, Ashok Sharma from Nalbari Assembly constituency, and Jayanta Khand from Ranganadi Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, several leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also filed their nominations on Friday. Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika filed his papers from the Jagiroad Assembly constituency in Morigaon.

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Finance Minister Ajanta Neog filed her nomination from Golaghat Assembly constituency, while Minister Ashok Singhal submitted his papers for Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency. Other BJP leaders who filed nominations included Prasanta Phukan from Dibrugarh Assembly constituency, Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Bhabanipur-Sarbhog Assembly constituency, Biswajit Daimary from Tamulpur Assembly constituency, and Rama Kanta Dewri from Morigaon Assembly constituency.

From the National People’s Party (NPP), candidate Daniel Langthasa filed his nomination from the Haflong Assembly constituency in Dima Hasao.

Meanwhile, the political contest in the Bodoland Territorial Region also intensified as candidates from the Bodoland People’s Front and the United People’s Party Liberal filed their nominations across several constituencies.