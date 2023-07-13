West Bengal News: ISKON Monk Slammed For Derogatory Comment On Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda

After ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das had commented on Ramkrishna Paramhans and Swami Vivekananda, politicians slammed Das for maligning the saints from West Bengal.

Former Tripura Governor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tathagata Ray said, "I have a suspicion that this Amogh Lila charlatan is an agent of the Madarsa ecosystem. He probably has a design to split Hindu unity by creating a divide between vegetarians and others. Also to turn Bengali Hindus away from Hindutva by badmouthing Thakur Ramakrishna and Swamiji."

Amogh Lila Das is a charlatan

Ray also added, "I am curious about a question that has lately arisen as a result of a statement by a Sadhu who I consider a charlatan.

Exactly in which Sanatani scripture (Vedanta, Sankhya, Patanjal, Vaisheshika, etc) or Puranas is vegetarianism prescribed?"

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that such derogatory comments on Vivekananda and Thakur Ramakrishna will not be tolerated.

"We respect ISKCON but such insulting comments about Thakur Ramakrishna and Vivekananda will not be tolerated. Immediate action should be taken against such a so-called monk," added Ghosh.

ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharaman Das condemning the statement said that ISKCON doesn't believe in 'disrespecting other religious beliefs and practices'.

In a press statement released earlier had mentioned, "Amogh has acknowledged his mistake in making problematic comments. As a form of atonement, he has voluntarily decided to isolate himself from all social activities for one month."

It can be recalled that Amogh in his speech had questioned how can Swami Vivekananda be a saint as he used to eat fish.

He also made sarcastic remarks about Ramakrishna’s teaching of “Jato Mat Tato Path” (as many opinions, as many paths), saying that not every path leads to the same destination.

However, Ramakrishna Mission refused to comment on this.