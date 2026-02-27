 West Bengal News: DA Protestors Warn Of Bigger Protest On March 13
State government officials in Kolkata staged a rally and sit-in demanding clearance of 25% backlog Dearness Allowance as per the Supreme Court verdict. Police set up barricades near Indian Museum to stop protesters from reaching Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. Organizers warned of a larger protest across West Bengal on March 13 if demands are unmet.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
DA Protestors Warn Of Bigger Protest On March 13 | ANI

Kolkata: Protesting state government officials over Dearness Allowance (DA) issue on Thursday had hit the streets throwing traffic out of gear in the city.

The protestors warned of bigger protests on March 13 across the state if the administration doesn’t hold a meeting with them.

After the rally was taken out from the Esplanade area in central Kolkata, Kolkata police had set up three-tier barricades near the Indian Museum to stop the rally from reaching Kalighat which is the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Despite several requests from the protestors that they want to march till Hazra in south Kolkata near the Chief Minister’s residence the police refused to open the barricades.

After a prolonged agitation and sit-in-demonstration the protestors wanted to meet the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty so that Supreme Court’s verdict of clearing 25 per cent of backlog DA can be implemented.

article-image

Bhaskar Ghosh, convenor of the protestors said that almost 100 organizations cutting across the political hues had joined the protest demanding clearing of backlog DA.

“We will wait till March 13 and if a meeting is not done and if the apex court’s verdict is not followed then we will hold a bigger protest on March 13 across the state. We are all government employees and if our demand is not met then we will campaign against the ruling party ahead of the election. Our claims are legitimate and even the Supreme Court has given its verdict,” said Ghosh.

