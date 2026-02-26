'Attacked OBC Vice Chancellor, Demands Violation Of SC Order': JNU Reacts After JNUSU Protests Turn Violent

ANI

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday issued a statement following protests demanding the implementation of UGC regulations, the enactment of the Rohith Act, and the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her alleged casteist remarks in a recent podcast.

The protest by the JNU Students’ Union turned violent on Thursday, with demonstrators reportedly pelting stones, banners, sticks and shoes at Delhi Police officers, injuring several personnel.

Addressing the escalating situation, JNU posted a statement on its official X account defending the administration.

“JNUSU protestors are demanding that the UGC regulations be implemented. This is in violation of the Honourable Supreme Court, which has issued a stay on the regulations. The JNU Vice-Chancellor and Registrar have no powers over the regulations,” the institute said on X.

“As per the university administration, the JNUSU has until today refused to address the core issue of their rustication, which relates to vandalism and violence against public property inside the campus. The students involved were held responsible and rusticated following a proctorial inquiry,” the statement read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The institute said that, as a public university, JNU is accountable to the government, Parliament and Indian taxpayers.

JNU further stated that the Vice-Chancellor, who is a woman and comes from the OBC community, was targeted with false allegations in an attempt to divert attention from the issue of violence and vandalism of public property.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) called for a ‘Long March’ from the JNU campus to the Ministry of Education.

Despite the lack of permission, around 400–500 students gathered outside the JNU campus at about 3.20 pm and staged a protest march. The protestors were stopped at the North Gate of the campus. A few students who allegedly turned violent during the protest were detained.