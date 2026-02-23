'Unruly Behaviour Will Not Be Tolerated': JNU Issues Statement After Violence Erupts As Left & Right Student Groups Clash During Protest March

New Delhi: Violence Erupts At JNU As Left & Right Student Groups Clash During Protest March - Videos Surface |

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday issued a statement condemning violence on campus after clashes broke out between rival student groups in the early hours of February 22.

The university administration said it has taken “very serious cognizance” of the incident and warned of strict action under university regulations and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What Triggered The Clash

According to students, tensions escalated around 1:30 am when a scuffle reportedly broke out between groups aligned with Left and Right student organisations. The confrontation allegedly turned violent, with claims of stone pelting that left several students injured.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The administration stated that certain academic buildings were reportedly locked by protesting students. It further alleged that protesters entered the Central Library and intimidated students who were unwilling to join the demonstration, leading to further confrontation.

JNU Administration’s Statement

In its official communication, the university said, “The JNU Administration has taken very serious cognisance of these disturbing incidents. Strict action under University rules & regulations and under BNS is being taken to ensure a proper academic environment on the campus.”

The administration condemned what it described as “unruly behaviour” and attempts at repeated destruction of public property, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding the university’s inclusive ethos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It also appealed to all stakeholders to refrain from “any kind of unwarranted activity” and warned that failure to maintain peace and harmony would invite strict disciplinary action.

The statement added that classes and academic activities are continuing as scheduled.

Rival Claims By Student Groups

Left-backed organisations, including All India Students' Association (AISA), alleged that activists affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attacked the JNUSU protest encampment and pelted stones at “unarmed students,” leaving several injured.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos shared on social media by students purportedly show chaotic scenes near the protest site, with rival groups confronting each other amid confusion and panic.

University authorities did not immediately respond to further queries. Students said the situation on campus remained tense.