West Bengal: Motion Against State's Deprivation By Centre Passed In Assembly

Kolkata: West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a motion against state's deprivation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government, as funds are on the freeze.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while speaking on the motion said that it is the 'political vendetta' of the central government. BJP however, claimed that they had obstructed money but have stopped theft and also asked the state government to stop renaming of the central schemes in the state.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he had written to Union Minister Giriraj Singh about renaming of schemes and diversion of funds and have also given supporting documents to establish his claims. "We didn't stop the money but theft (diversion of funds). Correct yourself and the funds will be released," said Adhikari.

The saffron camp later staged a walkout from the House.

It is pertinent to mention that the ruling Trinamool Congress has been extremely vocal against the Central government over freezing of funds. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee couple of months back had also held a two days protest over freezing of funds for Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana and MGNREGA.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also mentioned that TMC will agitate in the national capital till the backlog funds are cleared.

