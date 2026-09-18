West Bengal Marks PM Narendra Modi's 76th Birthday With PM Vishwakarma Launch, Wax Statue | X @SuvenduWB

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had launched PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Bengal.

“The previous government didn’t allow the launch of the PM Vishwakarma yojana for which the Vishwakarma of the state had to stay in other states. Several central government’s schemes were not implemented in the state. With the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana several people will get benefitted,” said Adhikari.

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Adhikari later visited Babughat to take part in the lighting of the lamp ceremony as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

“From Chief Minister he became the Prime Minister and the economy of the country from 12 th position came to 4 th position under Modi’s leadership. Next year it can rise further to 3 rd position. Modi has become the most popular leader of the nation. Both Russia and China had supported India over the Pahalgam issue,” mentioned Adhikari.

Meanwhile, several places were illuminated with lights and lamps to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister.

A 5.7-foot wax-and-iron statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unveiled at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Kolkata on Thursday, to mark his 76th birthday and highlight his 25 years of his public service.

The statue is made by Asansol-based sculptor Sushanta Roy. Roy said he spent nearly two months making the figure and dressed it in a Bengali dhuti and kurta as Modi wore on May 4 after the saffron camp had won the Bengal elections.

Bengal Panchayat minister Dilip Ghosh said, “Everyone will pray to God to bless Modi by lighting lamps. We will conduct a month long seva abhiyan to inform people about Modi's contribution to the nation.”