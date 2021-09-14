West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's Hindi Diwas tweet ahead of Bhabanipur bypoll disappoints supporters

Kolkata: Several TMC supporters have shown their displeasure after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Hindi Diwas.

On Tuesday in a Tweet written in Hindi, the Chief Minister had wished Indians and those working towards the enrichment of the Hindi language.

This tweet comes in the wake of bypoll at Bhawanipur constituency where the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the candidate herself.

Incidentally, Bhabanipur constituency has a mixed demography comprising Gujarati, Punjabi and Marwari speaking voters apart from Bengalis.

At a time while campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly polls, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had time and again claimed that the BJP is ‘outsiders’ and also that they don’t understand Bengali culture or speak proper Bengali.

Now ahead of the bypoll scheduled on September 30, several TMC supporters got miffed with the Chief Minister and expressed this displeasure on her tweet.

A Twitter user Tuhin said that Mamata herself claims that Hindi speaking people her outsiders but she herself is writing in Hindi.

“Mamata herself claims that Hindi speaking people are outsiders but she herself is writing in Hindi. She has completely lost it and instead of visiting Delhi she should visit Ranchi,” wrote Tuhin in Bengali.

TMC supporter Sithanath Kar wrote, “Last year Didi handed over a grant of Rs 5 crore to WB Hindi Academy for spreading Hindi literature. Could you imagine the UP, MP, or Gujarat governments providing 5 crores for the formation of the Bangla Sahittya Academy in those states?”

“No matter how much you butter them they will always be against you. This tweet in whatever language you tweeted will not change the reality. Next time think again when you ask for votes saying ‘Bangla nijer meye ke chai’. Stop behaving like the BJP if you want our votes,” wrote a Twitter user with the name AITC supporter.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate of Bhabanipur seat is Priyanka Tibrewal who hails from a Marwari family.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:51 PM IST