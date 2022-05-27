West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee believes in making women ‘self-dependent’, says Chandrima Bhattacharya

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of West Bengal Chandrima Bhattacharya | File

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal topped the list in providing maximum employment to women in the country, Minister of State for Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms Chandrima Bhattacharya in an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always believe in making the women of the state ‘self dependent’.

“Women form half of the population of the society. Development cannot be done by neglecting half of the population. At a time when people including women are losing jobs at least 50 thousand omen in the state got jobs in last four months and near about 10 lakhs women in Bengal got jobs in the last five years,” said Chandrima.

Asked about how is the state government planning to carry on with their developmental projects despite the alleged financial constraints as Mamata said that the state is yet to get 97000 crore rupees from the central government, to which the MoS of health and family welfare said the Trinamool Congress is trying hard to tackle the ‘financial’ problems.

“With the policies adopted by the Chief Minister, Bengal made a positive growth in GDP even when the national GDP growth rate is negative. From the central government we are yet to receive 28000 crore on different schemes, 68000 crore in disaster management and 1000 crore as performance fund under 14 th Finance Commission,” further added Chandrima.

Chandrima also mentioned that people of the country have understood that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the main ‘opposition’ face in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Everyone has seen the boomerang of ‘Acche Din’ (good days). Simultaneously people have also witnessed the developmental works done in Bengal by the TMC government. Some schemes are even praised by the Central government. She is the main opposition face. Honesty is the main agenda of Mamata Banerjee and if found guilty even our own partymen are not spared. She conducts review meetings openly and always protests against every mistake,” said the MoS.

Showing confidence based on the work done by TMC, Chandrima also expressed her confidence in winning over Tripura, Meghalaya and other states scheduled to go for Assembly election next year.

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, even MoS Health and Family Welfare also warned the hospitals for refusing health insurance cards started by the TMC government.

“Government doesn’t make false promises. The due against the Swasthya Sathi cards are paid to the banks. There can be delay at times but the money is not forfeited,” claimed Chandrima.