West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Assault At Counting Centre, Claims Poll Results Were ‘Manipulated’ | VIDEO

Mamata Banerjee addresses media alleging assault and irregularities during vote counting in Kolkata | X - @AITCofficial

Kolkata, May 5: A day after election results, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that she was kicked in her belly and back at her counting centre.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Mamata compared the central forces with ‘goons’.

Allegations of assault at counting centre

“The central forces are big goons. I was the candidate but I was not allowed inside the counting station initially. The BJP candidate with several central force guards and outsiders had entered the counting centre. I was beaten and thrown out of the centre so that the votes could be looted. I was assaulted and CRPF kicked me in the belly and back. The CCTV was off,” said Mamata.

কালীঘাটে সাংবাদিক সম্মেলনে | Addressing the Press from Kalighat. https://t.co/pgpnNECkpV — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 5, 2026

Mamata said that her loss was ‘manipulated’ by the Election Commission.

Claims of manipulated results

“I was leading by about 30,000 votes and about 5 rounds were left. We should have got more than 32,000. The loss was forcibly done by BJP and EC,” further added the TMC Supremo. She also mentioned that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is with her.

#WATCH | Kolkata: Outgoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "Sonia ji, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren rang me up. All the allies of INDIA Alliance told me that they are totally and absolutely with me. I think our… pic.twitter.com/W8ZRWMP1d2 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

Allegations of vandalism and threats

Mamata also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is vandalising TMC party offices.

“My TMC offices are being vandalised and my party workers are being threatened for the last three days. I will ask my party workers to stay calm. I will not reveal what we are planning but we will strengthen the opposition alliance. We will speak with everyone. Abhishek Banerjee’s office is also being attacked,” added Mamata.

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Read Also West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Claims She Was Pushed, Assaulted At Counting Centre In Front Of CRPF

BJP also warned of dire consequences if anyone affects other political party leaders and workers.

Officials deny manhandling claims

However, CEO Manoj Agarwal denied any ‘manhandling’ case against Mamata Banerjee inside the counting centre.