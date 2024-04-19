West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Accuses EC, Labels It As 'BJP Commission'; Urges Migrant Workers To Cast Votes Before Leaving State

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | X

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and called it the ‘BJP commission’.

Addressing a public meeting at Jangipur in Murshidabad district, Mamata also asked the migratory workers to cast their votes before leaving the state.

“BJP is using central forces as party cadres. Why is only the central forces kept in Cooch Behar and no state police? How do you expect an impartial election like this? It is a BJP commission. If anyone leaves the state without casting their vote then BJP will take away their Aadhar card and citizenship,” said Mamata.

Taking potshots at BJP’s slogan ‘Aab ki baar 400 paar’, Mamata said that the saffron camp will not get more than 200 seats.

“Remember this is a fight for freedom. If Modi returns to power then no one will remain independent. If they implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) then you will lose your identity. UCC means no religion will be left. Modi will decide what we will eat and wear. I can give my life but I will not allow implementation of CAA, NRC and UCC,” further mentioned Mamata.

Mamata also slammed the saffron camp for carrying weapons during Ram Navami rally.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also added that she is aware of the sporadic incidents of violence in the three constituencies which went for polling in the first phase. Notably, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal went for the poll.