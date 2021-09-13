West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari urges Assembly Speaker to disqualify BJP MLAs who joined TMC

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has once again written a letter to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay over disqualification of MLA post of Tanmay Ghosh and Biswajit Das after both of them had defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Notably, Tanmay Ghosh, BJP MLA of Bishnupur and Biswajit Das, BJP MLA of Bagdah had defected to the TMC on August 29 and 31 respectively.

Suvendu had earlier written letters to the defected MLAs to clear their stands within a week and after when both the MLAs didn’t reply, Suvendu on Monday has written to Assembly Speaker requesting him to disqualify MLA post for both Tanmay and Biswajit.

It can be recalled after a complaint to the Speaker, BJP MLA had even moved Calcutta High Court over disqualification of both MLA and PAC chairman post of BJP Krishnanagar (North) MLA Mukul Roy.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Rajib Banerjee’s nameplate got removed from BJP election office in Kolkata’s Hastings area.

According to BJP sources, one of the heavyweight BJP leaders had instructed to remove Rajib’s nameplate from the saffron camp’s office.

It can be recalled that following the poll debacle of the BJP, Rajib neither visited BJP office nor did he attend any party meeting.

Rajib also was seen slamming the Leader of Opposition on Facebook for criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Incidentally, Rajib also visited TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s residence and TMC posters and flags were also spotted in his car giving clear indication that Rajib might also rejoin the TMC.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 06:10 PM IST