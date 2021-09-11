Vote for me to save humanity: BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal taunts West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: At a time when TMC is chanting ‘Unnayan Ghore Ghore Ghorer Meye Bhabanipure’ (Development at every door and the state’s daughter is at Bhabanipur), the BJP countered it with ‘Bekarotto Ghore Ghore, Pishi Harbe Bhabanipure’ (Unemployment at every door, Aunt will lose in Bhabanipur).

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, chanting the slogan. said that the educated crowd of Bhabanipur will always stand with those mothers who had lost their children in post-poll violence.

Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal said that she would also visit the locality of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and will urge her to vote in favor of BJP.

“I am not contesting the poll to become MLA but to save humanity in Bengal. I would even urge Mamata Banerjee that if she wants to save humanity, she should vote for me as she is the voter of Bhabanipur,” slammed Priyanka.

Incidentally, a day after BJP’s star candidate was announced, BJP MP Babul Supriyo refused to campaign for anyone but wished Priyanka ‘good luck’.

Notably, former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, who had been extremely vocal against senior BJP leaders following the poll debacle, on Saturday said that Priyanka is a good candidate and also that giving tickets to actors was the ‘bad’ decision of the BJP.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim started a door-to-door campaign on behalf of the party's supremo.

“Priyanka can never win, she is a novice and Mamata Banerjee will win the poll with a high margin as there is nothing new to say about Mamata as she keeps her promise of development,” said Firhad.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 09:19 PM IST