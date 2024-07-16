 West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari Launches Portal For Voters Who Couldn’t Cast Votes In Recent Elections
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Suvendu Adhikari, LoP | File Photo

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday had launched a portal for those who could not cast their votes both in Lok Sabha and recently concluded bypolls.

“As promised yesterday, I have launched a portal where genuine voters can register their names, who were not allowed to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and the recently concluded Assembly Bypolls. Whoever was not allowed to vote, can register themselves, and full secrecy will be ensured. Here's the link:- https://savedemocracywb.com,” said Adhikari taking to X.

Later this day Adhikari along with 100 ‘genuine’ voters who could not cast their votes visited Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose. Talking to the media, Adhikari said that he has requested the Governor to ensure that these voters can meet the President of the country.

“Droupadi Murmu is the head of the Constitution. Not Mamata Banerjee but BR Ambedkar has given the right to the citizens of the country to vote. The agents of Trinamool Congress (TMC) have acted as goons inside the booth. The trend that TMC has set by not allowing people to vote is dangerous,” added Adhikari.

The Leader of Opposition also mentioned that if the Election Commission of India (ECI) gives time then he will meet the officials of ECI to inform him about the incident.

article-image

“No where it is seen that scent is sprayed on buttons having TMC’s logo on EVM so that one can identify who has voted for them. Tapes are put on buttons having other party logos. This happens only in Bengal,” further added Adhikari.

