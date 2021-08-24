West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari asks state government on preparedness for COVID-19 third wave

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and asked the state government about the preparedness for the third wave of the pandemic.

“The report of Committee of Experts; constituted under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), set up by Union Home Ministry, is a warning about preparedness for the inevitable 3rd wave & ramping up paediatric facilities in case large number of children get infected,” read one of his tweets.

“The expert panel has predicted the timeline of Covid 3rd wave in India to be anytime between September & October. My question is to the Chief & Health Secretaries; WB Govt, how many medical oxygen plants have been set up by you after the 2nd wave & the current production capacity?” read his second tweet, also adding “Setting aside politics I urge you to take precautionary measures if not taken already, because our children deserve care & protection. We can't place a bet on their immunity and must ensure every child receives the best treatment possible, God forbid if they need it.”

Meanwhile, by bringing a no-confidence motion against Suvendu, he got removed from the chairman post of the Contai cooperative Bank.

According to a bank official, by moving to the High Court the LoP stopped functioning of the bank for the last four months.

“10 out of 14 directors of the bank had brought in no-confidence against Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday and the vice-chairman as of now will see the functioning of the bank,” said the official.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:31 PM IST