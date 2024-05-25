 West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Leader Dies After Clashes Break Out In East Midnapore With BJP During 8th Phase Of Polling
Trinamool Congress has blamed BJP activists for the murder, the latter has claimed that internal rivalry in the ruling party was the main reason behind the tragedy.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Kolkata: A local Trinamool Congress leader in Mahishadal in West Bengal's East Midnapore district died in clashes as polling was underway in eight Lok Sabha in the state on Saturday.

About The Clash

As per the latest information from the district police, clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers in Mahishadal, which falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, early Saturday morning. A local-level Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Moibul (42) died.

While the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought an action-taken report on the matter, a political slugfest has broken out over the tragic event. While Trinamool Congress has blamed BJP activists for the murder, the latter has claimed that internal rivalry in the ruling party was the main reason behind the tragedy.

Reports Of Clashes Between BJP & TMC Supporters

Stray incidences of poll-related tension have started surfacing mainly from the East Midnapore district since the first hours of the polls. Reports of clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters also surfaced from Moyna, also under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

Tension erupted at Haldia under Tamluk, as the BJP candidate from that constituency and the former judge of Calcutta High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay reached a polling booth there. Trinamool Congress supporters blocked his way and started shouting slogans, following which there was a heated exchange of words between the Trinamool Congress and BJP workers. However, the situation could not flare up because of the timely intervention of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

At Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency in West Midnapore district, the BJP candidate and the actor-turned-politician Hiran Chatterjee actively moved from one polling booth to another boosting the confidence of the polling agents and party workers. At a place, he was seen picking up one of his booth agents from the latter’s residence and escorting him up to the polling booth.

