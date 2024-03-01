JNU Clash: Massive Violence Erupts On Campus Premises Ahead Of Union Polls; Videos Surface

x

Some students were injured at the Jawaharlal Nehru University as a clash broke out between two groups over selection of election committee members at the School of Languages on Friday night.

An official of the university said some students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

Massive #violence broke out on #JNU campus late night on Friday as members of #ABVP allegedly assaulted students with sticks, repeatedly flung bicycle & mobbed and thrashed individuals disgruntled over the selection of Election Committee members for upcoming students union polls. pic.twitter.com/h0L5o6UPLh — Sugandha Jha (@jhasugandha10) March 1, 2024

In a video, a man is seen thrashing students with a stick while in another, a person is seen throwing a bicycle on students.

Other purported videos also showed individuals being mobbed and beaten up by a group even as security personnel of the university tried to rescue them.

According to the DSF student organization, as soon as the GBM meeting ended and EC members were elected, Kanhaiya Kumar, ABVP, and their associates attacked other students and activists.

On the contrary, certain students who support the Left have accused the JNU administration and security of permitting ABVP supporters to seize control of the entire campus. They claim that these individuals are granted permission to engage in violence whenever and wherever they please, be it during GBMs, classes, or in the hostels. This pattern of impunity needs to be brought to an end.

Students from both the ABVP and Left groups have filed police complaint against each other.

No immediate response was available from the university administration and the number of students injured during the incident could not be confirmed.

(With Inputs from PTI)