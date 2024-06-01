 West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mithun Chakraborty Faces Protests By TMC Cadres For Taking Selfies With Voters After Casting Vote
Chakraborty, however, denied the allegation raised by the Trinamool Congress councilor that he was trying to influence the voters standing in the queue.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty faced protests by Trinamool Congress cadres on Saturday soon after he came out of a polling station at Belgachia in North Kolkata after casting his vote.

Before he went in to cast his vote he stood in the queue with the people and waited for his turn patiently. All was well till that time. Trouble began after the actor came out of the poll booth and was requested by some voters to click selfies with them.

article-image

The actor obliged and some people took selfies with him. Local Trinamool Congress councilor Debika Chakraborty who had also arrived at the scene by then began complaining that Mithun Chakraborty was trying to influence the voters standing in the queue.

The agitated Trinamool Congress activists assembled outside the polling station and began protesting against him. They began shouting slogans of “Thief, Thief.” Chakraborty did not lose calm and left the place with a smiling face. However, he denied the allegation raised by the Trinamool Congress councilor that he was trying to influence the voters standing in the queue.

Mithun Chakraborty Denies Allegations Raised By TMC Against Him

“I have nothing to say about these things. Remember like any other voter I stood in the queue in the morning to cast my vote,” the star said.

Tension in the area subsided soon after Chakraborty left the spot. Later he told media persons that the campaigning duty assigned to him by the BJP leadership was over.

“I have diligently performed my campaigning duty till May 30. Now, it is time again to concentrate on cinema and acting,” he said.

