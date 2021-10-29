West Bengal: Local trains to run from October 31; cinema halls, restaurants, bars to operate with 70% capacity

Kolkata: At a time when Covid numbers are increasing in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the West Bengal state government has given permission to run local trains from October 31 and also reduced several other lockdown-like restrictions.

Releasing a notice, Nabanna gave affirmative nudge to run the local trains with 50 percent capacity after six months from October 31.

According to Eastern Railway sources, depending on the Covid situation soon the Eastern Railways will run trains with full capacity.

Apart from starting local trains, night curfew will be lifted between November 2-5 on account of Kali Puja and Diwali and on November 10-11 for Chhath puja.

All non-government offices related to non–essential and non–health services will also be operational with 50 percent occupancy and cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, bars will have 70 percent occupancy and will operate till 11pm.

The notification floated by the West Bengal secretariat also mentioned that 70 percent people will be allowed during marriages, social gatherings and also during shootings.

However, the state government also mentioned that all activities will be done in keeping to the covid protocol violation of which the person will be liable for proceedings as per provision of Disaster Management Act.

At a time when daily passengers are happy with the opening of local trains but a section of doctors feel that opening of all the activities might lead to the increase in Covid patients in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Kolkata police made ‘mask abhiyaan’ across the city and arrested those who didn’t wear masks and were travelling in public transport.

“Despite several reminders, certain people are still casual and are not wearing masks. There is no other option but to arrest them to teach them a lesson,” said a police officer in Lake Town.

The police officials were also seen entering buses to ensure that people are maintaining covid protocols.

On October 29, West Bengal recorded 982 new covid cases and eight new deaths.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:14 PM IST