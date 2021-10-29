West Bengal: Calcutta HC bans all firecrackers during Diwali, Kali Puja and other upcoming festivals

Kolkata: Even though West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) had allowed bursting of green crackers during Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the Calcutta High Court on Friday banned the bursting of even green crackers during the upcoming festivals.

“Everyone in the state has the right to live their lives. Several people have breathing problems and the bursting of crackers will lead to air pollution and it is impossible for the police to identify or spate green crackers with polluted crackers,” said the court.

The court had also instructed not to give any advertisement of crackers during the festivity.

The division bench comprising justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Aniruddha Roy had directed the police to initiate legal action against all those who are found violating the ban after having confiscated the crackers.

It can be recalled that on October 26, WBPCB had allowed the use of green crackers, WBPCB chairperson Kalyan Rudra said that WBPCB will always monitor the situation with active support of the police.

