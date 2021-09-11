West Bengal: Local clubs celebrate Ganesh festival like Maharashtra

Kolkata: Amidst Bhartiya Janata Party's call that Trinamool Congress plays appeasement politics and Hindus are not allowed to hold festivals, TMC government funded local clubs to organise Ganpati Utsav.

West Bengal turned into mini-Maharashtra on Friday after Ganpati pandals were set all across Kolkata and beyond.

In Contai, near Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s residence in a ground where Durga Puja is organised, this time even there Ganpati Utsav was held following which Suvendu’s younger brother Dibendu Adhikari complained to police due to sound of constant DJs.

In Kolkata, from North to South within a gap to less than even five meters several local clubs were seen merrymaking over the occasion.

Sukumar, of a local club in North Kolkata stated that their clubs had got funds from the local TMC leaders to organise the festival.

It is said that Kolkata gets decked up like a new bride during Durga Puja but nowadays even Ganpati Utsav is getting importance in West Bengal after the TMC government started giving help to the local clubs.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the TMC was never against the Hindu sentiments and also that it is BJP’s ploy to malign TMC.

“Had TMC been against the Hindus then the landslide victory would not have happened. On the contrary BJP tried to politicize Mamata Banerjee’s help to the clubs across the state to organise Durga Puja. BJP party chief Dilip GHosh had last year maligned Durga but still they claim that BJP is the custodian of Hinduism,” said Kunal.

According to a poll analyst, the TMC including the local leaders, since last year had started giving more doles to the clubs not just for the ongoing but for the election that recently concluded with few bypolls still remaining.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:56 PM IST