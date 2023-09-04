West Bengal: Leader of Opposition Slams I.N.D.I.A. Bloc, Says All 26 Parties Want Their PM

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, took a swipe at the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A on Monday, suggesting that the aspirations of all 26 parties within the alliance to become Prime Minister could lead to further division in the country.

"Two individuals, Mohamed Ali Jinnah and Jawaharlal Nehru, wanted to become Prime Ministers, and the nation witnessed its partition. Now, with 26 individuals aspiring to the PM role, we are not naive enough to split the country into 26 parts," Adhikari remarked.

Interestingly, just ahead of the I.N.D.I.A alliance's third meeting in Mumbai, Adhikari emphasized that the people are not easily deceived and indicated they would vote for I.N.D.I.A.

"The people of this country are not gullible; they will vote for I.N.D.I.A. If the opposition alliance wins, this country might end up resembling Afghanistan or Ukraine. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the sole democratic party, while the opposition leans towards dynasty politics and lacks democratic values," Adhikari asserted. He also acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered central agencies to apprehend wrongdoers and ensure justice.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her criticism of the central agencies once again on Monday. While speaking at a real estate event, Mamata voiced concerns about several businessmen facing harassment from these agencies.

"I have not accepted any money or even had a cup of tea from anyone, yet my family is not being spared. I am aware that businessmen are also facing harassment. One should not be perturbed but should seek recourse through the judicial system," Mamata added.

