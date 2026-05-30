 West Bengal Launches Massive Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive For 7.65 Lakh Girls Across State
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West Bengal Launches Massive Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive For 7.65 Lakh Girls Across State

West Bengal CM Suvendu on Saturday launched a statewide cervical cancer vaccination drive, targeting around 7.65 lakh 14-year-olds. According to the state government, vaccines will be administered through 881 government health centres, including medical colleges and district hospitals. Adhikari also launched the Swachh app to help citizens report garbage and sanitation issues to municipalities.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
West Bengal Launches Massive Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive For 7.65 Lakh Girls Across State
West Bengal Launches Massive Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive For 7.65 Lakh Girls Across State | Representational Imag

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday had launched a statewide vaccination campaign against cervical cancer.

Around 7.65 lakh beneficiaries aged 14 years will get the vaccination of cervical cancer. It will be conducted at 881 government health centres, including medical colleges, district hospitals.

Union minister for power and housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal in presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and state minister Agnimitra Paul had launched Swachh mobile application, which will enable the citizens to report problems of garbage accumulation and sanitation-related issues to municipalities.

Adhikari said that the app would be initially launched in 10 municipalities comprising Asansol, Durgapur, Basirhat, Pujali, Tufanganj, Contai, Krishnanagar, Baidyabati and Madhyamgram.

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The Chief Minister also mentioned that the initiative would support local bodies in addressing civic complaints faster and more effectively.

“I want to assure everyone that the Bengal government will work with every ministry of the Central government so that all the benefits of a double-engine government, which 20 other states are receiving, comes to Bengal as well,” said Adhikari.

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