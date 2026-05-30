CID Reaches Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence To Serve Notice In MLA Signature Case Probe

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: A team of four CID officers on Saturday morning had reached Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s national secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s home ‘Santiniketan’ in Kolkata in relation to the probe in the MLA signature case.

After Banerjee was not found in his house, the team of CID waited there and spoke with a worker Smarajit Dey who was heard saying that he had no idea where Banerjee and his family were.

In a dramatic turn, Banerjee was spotted in another property adjacent to Kalighat Road.

The CID team then proceeded to the Kalighat Road address, where they waited briefly to serve the notice.

Banerjee’s associates had requested the CID team to hand them over the notice but state sleuths wanted to handover the same to Banerjee in person.

After receiving the notice Banerjee said, “The CID team doesn’t even know where he stays for the last six-seven years. I haven’t read the notice and after reading the same will consult with my lawyer and take necessary actions. I went to TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s office to meet post-poll violence victims.”

According to CID sources, the sleuths had asked Banerjee to visit its headquarters at Bhabani Bhawan on June 1.

Banerjee said that he is not scared of an alleged political conspiracy hatched by the Central and the state government.

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“Earlier it was just the ED, CBI, and now it is Bengal Police and Kolkata Police too, along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are targeting me. I am not afraid of them,” further added TMC national secretary .

Notably, the controversy started with a letter that nominated veteran TMC leader and MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhay as the Leader of Opposition.

Several claims were raised that signatures of some of the elected MLAs were forged on the paper without their consent.