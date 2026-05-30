‘I Want To See How Big A Thug You Are’: Abhishek Banerjee’s Pre-May 4 Remark On Amit Shah Viral Amid Egg-Pelting Incident

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Sonarpur: Trinamool Congress MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee's old remark threatening Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) voters during the election campaigning, has gone viral after he was assaulted, had eggs thrown at him, and his shirt torn by locals during his visit to families of post-poll violence victims on Saturday.

"I spared you (BJP voters) last time; this time I will take full responsibility for dealing with you. After May 4, I’ll see whose father comes from Delhi to save you. We will see who comes to save you on May 4."

"I will see which godfather from Delhi comes to your rescue… I challenge Amit Shah… If you have the guts and if you are truly your father’s son, then be present in Bengal after the results. I want to see how big a thug you are,” Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, posted Banerjee's remarks on X, attaching a video of Saturday's incident. "Karma is unforgiving," Gupta wrote.

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Abhishek Banerjee’s Old Video

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Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district was allegedly beaten up, his clothes torn, and eggs thrown by locals.

A video has surfaced showing several locals heckling and beating the TMC national general secretary. Banerjee was soon escorted out of the area with a police helmet.

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"It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," Banerjee said, speaking on the incident.

Mamata Banerjee reacts

TMC supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the attack alleging that the BJP was behind the incident.

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"RULERS BECAME KILLERS - shame on you BJP," Banerjee's post read.