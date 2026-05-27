West Bengal Launches Annapurna Yojana With ₹3000 Monthly Aid For Women

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Resigns From Nandigram Assembly Seat | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday has released the form of ‘Annapurna Yojana’ under which women of the state will get Rs. 3000 every month.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said that the application form will collect details of the applicant and her families.

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“This form is also meant for cleaning the list of the beneficiaries as the beneficiary list in Lakshmir Bhandar has several faults. The entire administration under the leadership of the Finance secretary and Chief secretary will lead the process. It will start from June 1 and will go up to 90 days. The application forms will be available both online and offline. Government bus rides will also be free for women and later we will make a card for them so that no one can misuse it,” said Adhikari.

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The Chief Minister also expressed his concern over 30 lakh people who have neither applied for CAA nor Tribunal.

Adhikari also said that till every woman under ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ gets converted to ‘Annapurna’s scheme’ the women will continue getting the benefits of ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’.