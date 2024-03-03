 West Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Of Calcutta High Court To Resign On March 5; Hints At Joining Politics
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Of Calcutta High Court To Resign On March 5; Hints At Joining Politics

West Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Of Calcutta High Court To Resign On March 5; Hints At Joining Politics

When asked about whether he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to which, he said that he will ‘think’ once any party gives him the offer.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court on Sunday said that on March 5 he will resign from the post and also hinted towards joining politics.

“I will not divulge much on this and on Tuesday after sending my resignation letter to the President, Chief Justice of India and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court I will comment my future plans,” said Justice Gangopadhyay also adding that on Monday he will visit court to pass orders that he is leaving the cases which are assigned to him.

Read Also
WB: Infighting Erupts In TMC As Kunal Ghosh Demands ED Investigation Against MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay
article-image

Earlier this day, talking to a private Bengali channel, Justice Gangopadhyay clearly stated that he will join politics but didn’t mention which party and also added that it is ‘not’ ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the private Bengali channel, Gangopadhyay also slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress and said, "Bengal is presently witnessing a pack of thieves."

“The condition of Bengal is worsening. That cannot continue. The ruling party challenged me to get into the field (political) and I will get in the field (political) to help the needy beyond the courtroom,” said Justice Gangopadhyay in the Bengali channel.

When asked about whether he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to which, he said that he will ‘think’ once any party gives him the offer.

“Corruptions in other departments are yet to be revealed. As a Bengali I cannot accept this. The present ruling party is not able to benefit the kingdom,” further added the Justice.

Read Also
Sheikh Shahjahan Suspended From TMC For 6 Years After His Arrest In Sandeshkhali Case
article-image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, CPI (M) all welcomed the Justice in their parties.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Justice Gangopadhyay had cleared that his fight is against corruption of TMC and BJP is the only party fighting against it.”

Notably, Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench was boycotted and several political debates were stirred after he had given rulings on various education-related issues in the state including teacher recruitment scam and have also given CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Of Calcutta High Court To Resign On March 5; Hints At...

West Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Of Calcutta High Court To Resign On March 5; Hints At...

INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Haryana Police Releases Photos of 3 Suspects

INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Haryana Police Releases Photos of 3 Suspects

Protesting Farmers To Reach Delhi Without Tractors On March 6

Protesting Farmers To Reach Delhi Without Tractors On March 6

Rajasthan: OBC Dominates First List Of BJP Candidates

Rajasthan: OBC Dominates First List Of BJP Candidates

'Tarnishing Image Of Bengaluru & Karnataka': Dy CM DK Shivakumar Slams BJP Over Remarks On...

'Tarnishing Image Of Bengaluru & Karnataka': Dy CM DK Shivakumar Slams BJP Over Remarks On...